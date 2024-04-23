How Iraq Continues To Trick Washington

Back in 2020, a senior Washington-based lawyer who has long worked closely with the U.S. Treasury Department exclusively told OilPrice.com that: “Just like Pakistan was with Al Qaeda and us, we know the Iraqis are lying about Iran, but we still have to give them cookies when they visit”. Cookies were presumably in abundance as Iraq’s latest prime minister, Mohammed Al Sudani, rocked up to the White House last week, along with the ministers of oil, finance, trade, and electricity, the president of the central bank, and…