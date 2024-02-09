How Long Can the Houthis Hold Out?

There is no indication that the Houthis are preparing to halt their attacks on vessels traversing the Red Sea by the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, and retaliatory attacks by U.S.-led forces have so far failed to quell the barrage. Since mid-November, the Houthis have attacked 30 vessels, just under half of them direct strikes. The Houthi aren’t willing to cease and desist right now because they don’t have to, and the Western response that has included attacks onshore has so far only served to lend the Houthis more credibility at home,…