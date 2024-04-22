How Long Will the Gold Rally Last?

Via Metal Miner Month-on-month, the Global Precious Metals MMI (Monthly Metals Index) rose by 8.25%. However, shortly after April 1, precious metal prices, particularly gold and silver, began surging as investors flocked to purchase as many gold bullions as possible. The reasons for this newfound “gold rush” include inflation hedging, anticipation of interest rate cuts, and geopolitical uncertainty. Indeed, these factors continue to send investors flocking to the classic precious metals safe haven. But just how long will the rally last?…