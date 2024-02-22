How Next-Gen Biomanufacturing Can Help Slash Global Emissions

Osaka University researchers succeeded in biomanufacturing a sugar product using chemically synthesized sugar for the first time. With refinement of this technology, one can envision a future society in which the sugar required for biomanufacturing can be obtained ‘anytime, anywhere, and at high rate’. In the future, biomanufacturing using chemically synthesized sugar is expected to be a game changer in the biotechnology field – including the production of biochemicals, biofuels, and food, where sugar is an essential raw material…