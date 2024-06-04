How Skyscrapers Could Be Our Answer to Energy Storage

The U.S. battery storage sector has been growing rapidly since 2021, with storage capacity projected to increase by almost 90% by the end of 2024. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), developers are on track to expand U.S. battery capacity to more than 30 gigawatts (GW) by the end of 2024, surpassing those of petroleum liquids, geothermal, wood and wood waste, or landfill gas. To wit, Calpine’s California battery plant will bring online 620 MW in two phases this year starting in the summer, making…