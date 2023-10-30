How The Energy World Will Look In 2030

This October, the International Energy Agency (IEA) published its World Energy Outlook 2023, forecasting the likely end-of-decade energy scenario given the current global pipeline and climate policies. While the world’s renewable energy capacity is growing rapidly, thanks to huge investments in recent years and greater support from governments worldwide, the IEA suggests that not enough is being done to achieve end-of-decade global climate goals. And while the IEA is optimistic in its energy outlook, other organisations are doubtful that…