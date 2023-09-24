How The Transition Push Contributed To Higher Oil Prices

Earlier this week, Morgan Stanley said in a note that all signals for crude all were “flashing tightness”. The investment bank joined a growing number of forecasters expecting Brent crude to top $100 per barrel before the year’s end, again. What all these forecasters have in common is that all of them point out a discrepancy between demand for oil, which has remained strong, and supply, which has become increasingly constrained. At a time when governments in the West are making a huge effort to reduce that demand. And supply, too. For now, they…