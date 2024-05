Bitcoin underwent its fourth “halving” earlier this month, and while this typically results in a bullish spike in prices, this year will see a major reckoning in this digital space–and the winners will be those with the lowest all-in costs and the smartest energy setup. The path to profitability is paved by energy sources, with crypto mining now under intense scrutiny for threatening the stability of the grid and, in some cases, causing electricity prices to skyrocket on the excessive demand. …