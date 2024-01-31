How Will U.S. Elections Influence Global Energy Markets?

The U.S. is facing a highly unpredictable and potentially divisive election. Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential candidate, is embroiled in a mountain of legal trouble including 91 felony counts across two state courts and two different federal districts as well as lawsuits in several states seeking to have him disqualified from the presidency. Despite the legal baggage likely to hamper his campaign, Trump is polling favorably against President Joe Biden and even leading in seven key swing states, and only time will…