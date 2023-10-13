Huge Build In Crude Inventories Is A Red Flag For Oil Markets

December West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures experienced a volatile week, with prices swaying due to geopolitical tensions and shifts in supply and demand metrics. The market started the week strong, driven by concerns of supply disruptions following the terrorist attacks by Hamas on Israel. However, the bullish sentiment quickly faded. Israel-Hamas Conflict and Oil Supply Initially, oil prices surged to a weekly high of $85.56 due to fears that the escalating conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas could morph…