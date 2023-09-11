Hurricane Season Stirs Supply Chain Concerns For U.S. Shippers

No one wants a hurricane to make landfall. Among nature’s most damaging events, hurricanes that hit land in the United States usually cause death, destruction and misery. They can also cause havoc to supply chains. In 2005, Hurricane Katrina was a 100,000-truckload event, requiring one of the largest relief and recovery supply deployments in U.S. history. In 2017, Hurricane Harvey prompted one of the greatest truck capacity crunches in recent history. Hurricane Lee could cause massive supply chain disruptions if it lands in the…