Hydrogen Economy Gets A Boost With Advanced Catalyst

Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology (GIST) researchers have developed a new tantalum oxide-supported iridium catalyst that significantly boosts the oxygen evolution reaction speed. The study paper was published in the Journal of Power Sources. The study was co-authored by Dr. Chaekyung Baik, a post-doctoral researcher at Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST). Proton exchange membrane water electrolyzers converts surplus electric energy into transportable hydrogen energy as a clean energy solution. However, slow oxygen evolution…