Idle Russian Crude Oil Refining Capacity Surges

The primary oil refining capacity that will be offline in Russia is set to soar by 44% in September compared to August amid seasonal maintenance, according to Reuters estimates based on data from industry sources. As much as 4.635 million metric tons of Russia’s refining capacity is expected to be offline this month, industry sources have told Reuters. Russia’s offline capacity was 3.228 million tons in August, an increase of 4.2% from the planned level. More refineries are expected to return to operations in October when many facilities…