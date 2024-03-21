IEA Chief: No Chance of Hitting Climate Goals Without Nuclear Power

The world will need nuclear power generation to reach its emission reduction and net-zero targets, according to Fatih Birol, the executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA). “Without the support of nuclear power, we have no chance to reach our climate targets on time,” Birol said ahead of a nuclear energy summit in Brussels on Thursday, as carried by Reuters. “Renewables will play a major role in terms of electricity, especially solar, supported by wind and hydro power,” the head of the Paris-based agency…