28 Sep, 23

IEA Faces Backlash Over Bold 2030 Oil Demand Forecast

The credibility of the International Energy Agency continues to wane as it continues to advocate for an urgent shift towards a decarbonized economy. According to the IEA, global fossil fuel demand must decline 25% by the decade’s end to ensure the world is on track for net zero by 2050. However, Christyan Malek, JPMorgan’s head of EMEA energy equity research, recently shared a note with clients about an emerging “very volatile supercycle” for fossil fuel, where demand is set to rise through 2030, sparking what he believes could be a massive global…

