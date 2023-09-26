IEA: Net Zero Still Achievable If The World Slashes Fossil Fuel Demand

The world could curb the rise in global temperatures if a huge ramp-up of clean energy capacity slashes fossil fuel demand by 25% by 2030, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday in an updated edition of its Net Zero Roadmap report from 2021. The initial report was criticized by major fossil fuel producers and exporters for suggesting that in the IEA’s pathway to net-zero emissions by 2050, the world would not need new oil and gas projects beyond those sanctioned as of 2021. Two years after the first report, the…