In Show of Support, UK Deploys Warship To Guyana

While the recent panic over the risk of a Venezuela invasion of its neighbor Guyana may have come and gone, some (former) global superpowers are not taking any chances, and according to the FT, the UK will deploy a naval patrol ship off the coast of the tiny but rich Latin American nation in a show of support for the former British colony as it faces a territorial claim from its more powerful if insolvent communist neighbor. The deployment follows moves by Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela’s socialist president, to claim the vast, mineral-rich…