Increased U.S. Natural Gas Production Driving Emissions Reduction

The United States recorded a 1.9% drop in C02 emissions in 2023, thanks in large part to substituting natural gas for more emissions-intensive coal. According to nonpartisan research provider Rhodium Group, emissions from power generation fell 8% while those for residential and commercial buildings dropped 4%; however, the transport sector saw emissions increase 1.6% due to a rebound in air travel and increased driving. The drop is even more impressive considering that it came in a year when the economy was expanding, a trend that…