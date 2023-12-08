India Could Boost Russian Crude Imports As Prices Fall

As the price of Russia’s flagship crude fell below the $60 per barrel price cap and international benchmarks slumped, India expects to increase its purchases of Russian oil, an anonymous senior government official in India told Reuters on Friday. The price of Russia’s flagship crude, Urals, has dropped below the $60 per barrel price cap for the first time in months amid plunging international benchmarks. The price of Urals crude loaded from Russia’s Baltic Sea port of Primorsk fell to $56.15 a barrel,…