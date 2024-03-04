India Expects $5 Billion Investment in Natural Gas Pipelines in North

India expects companies to invest nearly $5 billion in a network of natural gas pipelines in its northern and northeastern states and federal territories, including Kashmir, India’s Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, said on Monday. Companies are expected to invest $4.95 billion (410 billion Indian rupees) in the construction of a network of pipelines in northern India as the country looks to boost the residential and industrial use of natural gas in the coming decades, Puri said at an event, as quoted…