10 May, 24

India Faces Major Summer Power Shortage

UncategorizedNo Comments

1. Environmentalists Push for White House Ban on New US Oil Ports – After US President Joe Biden halted approvals for new LNG terminals this January, climate activists are now pushing the White House to implement a similar regulatory pause for crude oil shipping facilities. – The pressure from Sierra Club comes after the Department of Transportation quietly approved a deepwater port (SPOT) off the coast of Texas developed by Enterprise Products Partners, capable of exporting VLCCs. – There are currently three other crude export facilities…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.