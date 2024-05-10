India Faces Major Summer Power Shortage

1. Environmentalists Push for White House Ban on New US Oil Ports – After US President Joe Biden halted approvals for new LNG terminals this January, climate activists are now pushing the White House to implement a similar regulatory pause for crude oil shipping facilities. – The pressure from Sierra Club comes after the Department of Transportation quietly approved a deepwater port (SPOT) off the coast of Texas developed by Enterprise Products Partners, capable of exporting VLCCs. – There are currently three other crude export facilities…