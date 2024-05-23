India Hit by Blackouts as Power Demand Soars During Heat Wave

Amid a relentless heat wave, India’s peak power demand surged this week to above previously expected levels, resulting in long blackouts in parts of the country. Peak power demand in India hit a seasonal high of 235 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday, due to surging electricity demand in the heat waves in many states. India’s all-time high peak power demand, currently at 243.27 GW, was recorded last September, Indian media report. The record is set to be shattered as early as this summer amid surging power demand for cooling…