India Launches its First-Ever Critical Minerals Auction

India is launching its first-ever auction of tracts containing critical and strategic minerals as it looks to boost its renewable energy rollout and EV uptake and protect its national security. The Indian Ministry of Mines said that it is auctioning 20 blocks of critical and strategic minerals across the country in a “landmark initiative that will boost our economy, enhance national security and support our transition to a clean energy future.” The auction process for the blocks containing lithium, graphite,…