India Looks To Green Hydrogen For Steelmaking As Coking Coal Costs Rise

Via Metal Miner India has almost replaced China as the most important coking coal export destination for the near future. This comes after a significant increase in steel demand in the subcontinent. The expected resurgence in China’s economy, mainly due to the government’s efforts to kick-start sectors like construction, has not materialized. In response, sector experts are beginning to lose hope where steel consumption is concerned. In India, on the other hand, the story is one of growth and promise. Indeed, to build almost anything,…