20 Oct, 23

India Looks To Make Solar Modules Locally

Uncategorized

India plans to introduce new rules requiring domestic manufacturers to make solar cells and other key components in the solar module supply chain, India’s Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy, Raj Kumar Singh, said on Friday. The new rules could be introduced in a couple of years, the minister said at an event, as quoted by Bloomberg. Initially, India considers making domestic manufacturing of solar cells mandatory, and at a later stage, companies will have to have fully integrated manufacturing capabilities, from polysilicon…

