India Ratchets Up Its Renewable Energy Installations

1. BHP-Anglo Merger Could Create World’s Largest Copper Miner – The global mining sector might see a whirlwind of M&A activity over the upcoming weeks should the world’s largest miner BHP Group succeed in taking over Anglo American, its UK-based peer. – Potentially creating the world’s largest copper mining company, BHP’s power move is conditional upon AngloAmerican first splitting off its South African platinum and iron ore units. – AngloAmerican shareholders, with the company currently boasting a $34 billion…