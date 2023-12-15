India Resumes Imports of Venezuela’s Crude Oil

India is resuming imports of crude oil from Venezuela for the first purchases since 2020 as the U.S. lifted most of the sanctions on Venezuela’s oil industry in October. The easing of the sanctions now allows the production, lifting, sale, and exportation of oil or gas from Venezuela, and the provision of related goods and services, as well as payment of invoices for goods or services related to oil or gas sector operations in Venezuela. For India, the world’s third-largest crude oil importer, Venezuelan oil is welcome…