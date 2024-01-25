India Sees Fuel Demand Rising by 2.7% in 2024-2025 Fiscal Year

India expects its fuel demand to continue growing and increase by 2.7% in the 2024-2025 fiscal year beginning on April 1, data from the petroleum ministry showed on Thursday. Gasoline consumption in India is set to increase by 5.4% and demand for diesel – the top-selling fuel in the world’s third-largest crude oil importer – is expected to grow by 2.7% in 2024-2025, according to the government data. Total fuel consumption in India, a proxy for oil demand, is forecast to increase to 238.954 million tons in 2024-2025, up from…