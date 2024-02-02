India To Boost Coal Power Capacity by the Most in Six Years

India expects to add a large chunk of coal-fired power capacity in 2024, which will be the largest yearly rise in its coal fleet in at least six years. Indian utilities will bring online coal power plants with a combined capacity of 13.9 gigawatts (GW) this year, India’s power ministry told Reuters in a statement on Thursday, as the country continues to rely on coal to meet its growing power demand. “In the next 18 months, about 19,600 MW (megawatts of) capacity is likely to be commissioned,” the power ministry…