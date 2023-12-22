India To Grow Thermal Coal Power Fleet As Demand Calls

India will increase the size of its thermal power fleet, the country’s power minister said, to meet an increased demand for power. India said it would add another 88GW of new power capacity by early 2032—63% more than India’s plan that it published just seven months ago. And most of that will be coal-fired power, with gas-fired electricity generation unavailable to India due to the high cost of natural gas. India will not only leave out natural gas power in its expansion plans, but it doesn’t even use the gas-fired electricity…