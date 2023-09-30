India’s Advantage In The Global Energy Squeeze

I was recently asked to be a keynote speaker for World Management Conference (WMC 2023) in Patna, India. The academic group that asked me to speak was particularly concerned about Complexity and Sustainability. A PDF copy of the presentation is available at this link. The primary things I pointed out to the group were the following: The slower the growth, the more sustainable an economy is over the moderately long term. Energy consumption and the use of complexity tend to rise together. Too much complexity can lead…