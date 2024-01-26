India’s Clean Energy Sector is Booming

Money is pouring into the Indian green energy sector. After decades of sluggish growth for renewables in the subcontinent, the sector is finally receiving attention from investors in both the private and public sectors amidst a warming political climate. While India has enormous renewable energy potential and ambitious decarbonization goals, the developing economy has been resistant to leaving coal – a cheap, reliable, and abundant resource – behind. But as Indian politicians increasingly introduce incentives for green energy development,…