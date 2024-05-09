India’s Coal Consumption and Emissions Hit Record Highs in Q1

Amid a heatwave and reduced hydropower generation, India boosted its coal consumption to a record high in the first quarter of the year, which also drove up emissions from the power sector to an all-time high. India, which still relies on coal for over 70% of its electricity generation, saw its coal-fired power generation jump by 9.6% year-over-year to 338 terawatt hours (TWh) in the first quarter of 2024, according to data from think tank Ember cited by Reuters columnist Gavin Maguire. At the same time, total power sector emissions also…