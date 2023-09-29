India’s Crude Oil Imports From Russia Rebound

Cheaper Russian crude compared to Middle Eastern alternatives has prompted Indian refiners to import more crude from Russia in September compared to a seven-month low in August, according to preliminary tanker-tracking data. India’s crude oil imports from Russia rebounded amid tighter market and more expensive crude from the Middle East, including from Saudi Arabia, which has been raising its contractual selling prices for Asia. India, the world’s third-largest oil importer, welcomed around 1.55 million barrels per day (bpd) of…