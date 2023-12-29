India’s Fuel Exports Surged in November

India’s fuel exports rose in November from a month earlier as refineries ramped up crude processing while diesel demand for trucking was lower during the Diwali festival season. At the same time, imports of fuels into India fell last month compared to a month earlier, data from the country’s oil ministry showed on Friday. In November, India exported a total of 5.64 million tons of fuels, up from 4.47 million tons in October. Last month’s fuel exports from India were the second-highest volumes in the…