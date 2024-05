India’s private refiner Reliance Industries has signed a one-year agreement with Russia’s top oil producer Rosneft to buy at least two cargoes of Urals crude in Russian rubles per month, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing four sources familiar with the matter. Reliance, which operates the Jamnagar refinery in India, the world’s largest and most complex single-site refinery, has signed the deal effective from April 1 to buy two cargoes of around 1 million barrels of Russia’s Urals crude each…