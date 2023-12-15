India’s Oil Demand Growth Is Set to Slow

1. The Contango in WTI Turns Steep Enough to Make it Lucrative- All the key Central Bank meetings held this week in the United States, Europe, and Great Britain have kept interest rates unchanged, providing a small boost to oil prices, although they failed to reverse the new trend in futures contracts, contango. – The M1-M6 time spread in WTI dropped to -$1.20 per barrel, the steepest contango seen in the US futures benchmark since November 2020, the last year to see sustained contango in the markets. – The European futures benchmark ICE Brent…