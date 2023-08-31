India’s Oil Imports From Russia Fell In August

India’s crude oil imports from sanctioned Russia fell in August to a seven-month low, according to Kpler and Refinitiv data. India’s refiners reduced their crude oil intake from Russia partially due to routine refinery maintenance—but also due to decreased discounts on Russian grades. Meanwhile, India’s crude oil imports from Saudi Arabia rose to a multi-month high, the data shows. India’s August Russian crude oil imports fell by about 20% from July levels to 1.5 million bpd—and down from 2.2 million bpd in June. Saudi Arabia’s crude…