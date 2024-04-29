India’s Steel Industry Faces Challenges Despite Growing Demand

Via Metal Miner India has ended the financial year 2023-2024 as a net importer of finished steel, which has sent the alarm bells ringing in industry circles throughout India. Mainly, insiders want to know how the changing import status might affect steel costs and India’s push for self reliance. According to news agency Reuters, as per initial government data, India imported 8.3 million metric tons of finished steel in the last fiscal year. This represents an increase of 38.1% from a year earlier. Such high imports fly in the face of targets…