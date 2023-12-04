India’s Top Clean Energy Firm to Invest $22 Billion to Boost Capacity Fivefold

Adani Green Energy, the biggest renewable power producer in India, plans an additional $22 billion in investment to boost its installed clean energy capacity fivefold by 2030, the company’s CEO told Bloomberg Television in an interview on Monday. Adani Green Energy, part of Adani Group of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, has announced earlier plans to invest $70 billion by 2030 in its green energy operations to become the largest producer of renewable energy in the world. In 2022, the plans included investments in three gigafactories…