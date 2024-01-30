India’s Top Utility Plans $9.6 Billion Renewables and Coal Expansion

India’s state power giant NTPC Ltd, the largest power generator in the country, plans to boost its green energy projects with green hydrogen and renewable power capacity, but it’s also investing in new coal-fired electricity. NTPC said on Tuesday that its unit NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of the state of Maharashtra to develop green hydrogen, green ammonia, and green methanol of up to 1 million ton capacity per year, pumped hydro projects of 2 gigawatts…