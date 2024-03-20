Indonesia Aims to Cap Nickel Prices at $18,000

Via Metal Miner Nickel prices inverted to the upside in February, with an 8.71% month-over-month rise. Following a 3.53% increase during the first weeks of March, prices appeared to stagnate after they found at least a short-term peak on March 13. Overall, the Stainless Monthly Metals Index (MMI) remained sideways, with a modest 1.95% rise from February to March. Distributors Note Slight Pick-Up in Q1 The stainless market saw a significant boost in recent weeks, although distributors stopped short of referring to it as a market turnaround. Bullish…