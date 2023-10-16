Indonesia Eyes “Critical Mineral Agreement” With U.S. For Nickel Exports

Via Metal Miner Nickel prices remained decidedly bearish throughout October, experiencing the largest monthly decline amongst base metals. Indeed, prices fell over 7% to their lowest level since October 2021. Overall, the Stainless Monthly Metals Index (MMI) continued to decline, dropping 5.74% from September to October. Stainless Mills Scramble For Orders After data from the World Stainless Association showed a 0.9% decline in stainless steel melt shop production during H1, by Q4, the stainless market remains bleak. Nonetheless, domestic…