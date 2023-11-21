Indonesia Kicks Off $20B Renewable Energy Plan

Indonesia kicked off a plan to unleash $20 billion in global financing to help decarbonize its power sector, Reuters reported on Tuesday, and to increase the role that renewables plays in its overall energy mix. The $20 billion in funds from lenders, including the United States and Japan, will be disbursed with immediate effect and will help Indonesia move forward with its plan to cut carbon emissions to 250 million metric tons for its on-grid power sector by the end of this decade. Without the funds, Indonesia’s carbon emissions would likely…