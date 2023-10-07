Inflation Concerns Grow As U.S. Diesel Market Tightens

Low distillate inventories in the United States have tightened the diesel market during the harvest season and ahead of the winter heating season. Diesel and heating oil supply could become even tighter and pricier if U.S. manufacturing activity returns to growth soon. Economic activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector contracted for the 11th consecutive month in September, according to data from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM). However, the readings—while still showing contraction—were more optimistic…