Inflation Fears Keep Oil Prices Suppressed

The week began positively with robust U.S. gasoline demand and improved Chinese consumption, but optimism waned as Tuesday’s higher-than-expected U.S. inflation data weighed on oil prices.Plunging Diesel Cracks Bring Refinery Run Cuts Back on the Agenda- Higher supply of diesel is eating into middle distillate cracks, with the profitability of making middle distillates halving compared to this year’s February peak levels, prompting run cuts in Europe and Asia. – Asian diesel cracks have fallen to $15 per barrel, half of the $29 per…