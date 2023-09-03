Infrastructure Struggles To Keep Up With Green Energy Boom

As the addition of renewable energy capacity soars to new heights, all of the infrastructural improvements and expansions needed to support the booming sector are struggling to keep up. Solar panels and wind turbines are only one small part of a big, complex picture. A lot of things have to come together to get that energy connected to the grid and transported to your house, and keeping all of those components up to speed is a juggling act that, in many cases, isn’t working out so well. The result is lots and lots of stalled projects struggling…