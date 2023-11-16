Innovative Glass Coating Harnesses Cosmic Cold for Climate Control

University of Maryland researchers’ new technology is a microporous glass coating that can lower the temperature of the materials beneath it by 3.5 degrees Celsius at noon. The new glass is said to be a new ‘cooling glass’ that can turn down the heat indoors without electricity by drawing on the cold depths of space. The research team led by Distinguished University Professor Liangbing Hu in the University of Maryland’s Department of Materials Science and Engineering described the new technology in a paper published in the…