Insurance Risk Premium Increases After Houthi Strikes On Ships

In the aftermath of new attacks by Houthi missiles on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, war risk insurance premiums have risen for this trade route. “It has now become clear the Houthis will attack anything at sea with links to Israel or Israelis, regardless of how feeble the links may be, and regardless of the potential for collateral damage to non-Israelis, for example crew members,” Jakob Larsen, head of maritime safety & security with BIMCO, told Reuters. On Sunday, Yemen’s Houthis attacked three ships off the Red Sea…