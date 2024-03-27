27 Mar, 24

Investigators To Examine Whether Dirty Fuel Caused Baltimore Bridge Crash

A safety probe into a Baltimore bridge collapse will determine whether contaminated fuel played a part in the accident whereby a giant ship lost power and crashed into the bridge forcing it to collapse.  Early investigations suggest that the Singapore-flagged Dali cargo ship was setting off from the Port of Baltimore to Colombo, Sri Lanka, when it apparently lost power and crashed into a support pillar of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.  The lights on the Dali, a 948-foot-long container ship capable of carrying 95,000…

